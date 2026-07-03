Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Seattle Mariners.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (41-46) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-43)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SNET

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | SEA: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | SEA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 3.02 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-6, 4.93 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Dylan Cease (4-4, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (3-6, 4.93 ERA). Cease's team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has won 61.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-5). When Castillo starts, the Mariners have gone 4-9-0 against the spread. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in three of Castillo's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.1%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Mariners reveal Toronto as the favorite (-130) and Seattle as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Toronto is +134 to cover the runline.

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Mariners contest on July 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 27 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 15 of 29 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 45 of 86 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 41-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have a 2-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +110 or longer.

In the 87 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-43-3).

The Mariners have covered only 36.8% of their games this season, going 32-55-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .350.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .762, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .299.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (73) this season, and 30 of those have gone for extra bases.

Daulton Varsho has seven home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Varsho has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has a .424 slugging percentage, which paces the Mariners. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 80th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena's 83 hits and .375 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .442.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .254.

Cole Young is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

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