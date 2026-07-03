Athletics vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Athletics taking on the Miami Marlins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Marlins Game Info

Athletics (41-46) vs. Miami Marlins (46-42)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Marlins.TV

Athletics vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

OAK: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

OAK: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Athletics vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-3, 6.00 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 1-3, 3.02 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Tyler Phillips (1-3, 3.02 ERA). Perkins and his team are 1-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Perkins' team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have gone 3-3-0 ATS in Phillips' six starts with a set spread. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for three Phillips starts this season -- they lost every time.

Athletics vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.4%)

Athletics vs Marlins Moneyline

The Athletics vs Marlins moneyline has the Athletics as a -126 favorite, while the Marlins are a +108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Marlins Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Athletics are +152 to cover, while the Marlins are -184 to cover.

Athletics vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Athletics versus Marlins game on July 3 has been set at 10.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Athletics vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 87 games with a total this season.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 42-45-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have compiled a 16-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.6% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Marlins have gone 11-19 (36.7%).

The Marlins have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 46 times this season for a 46-39-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 46-41-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (87) this season. He has a .279 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 18th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .497 this season. He's batting .265.

He is 60th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified batters.

Langeliers heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Carlos Cortes has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.354/.429.

Jeff McNeil has been key for Sacramento with 57 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .305.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.494) while pacing the Marlins in hits (115). He's batting .336 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

He ranks first in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Lopez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .380 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .429.

His batting average ranks ninth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Liam Hicks has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .282.

Javier Sanoja has 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .281.

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