Angels vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (36-52) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-48)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NESN

Angels vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-184) | BOS: -1.5 (+152)

LAA: +1.5 (-184) | BOS: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-5, 3.88 ERA vs Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 2-3, 3.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reid Detmers (3-5) for the Angels and Jake Bennett (2-3) for the Red Sox. Detmers' team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Detmers' team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox are 2-4-0 against the spread when Bennett starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Bennett starts this season -- they split the games.

Angels vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (54.6%)

Angels vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Red Sox reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-112) and Boston as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Angels vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Red Sox are +152 to cover, while the Angels are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels versus Red Sox on July 3 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Angels vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 87 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 47-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 13 of the 30 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Boston has gone 12-17 (41.4%).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-45-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have put together a 37-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .449.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jo Adell has an OPS of .678, fueled by an OBP of .288 and a team-best slugging percentage of .390 this season. He's batting .243.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 100th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .265 with a .388 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Schanuel heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a walk.

Jorge Soler is batting .221 with a .308 OBP and 37 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .377 and has 83 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .283 and slugging .529.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu paces his team with a .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela has a team-high .435 slugging percentage.

Caleb Durbin is hitting .229 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

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