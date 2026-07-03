Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (53-32) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Apple TV+

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-158) | ARI: (+134)

MIL: (-158) | ARI: (+134) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+105) | ARI: +1.5 (-126)

MIL: -1.5 (+105) | ARI: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 8-1, 2.57 ERA vs Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (8-1) for the Brewers and Jose Cabrera (0-1) for the Diamondbacks. Harrison's team is 11-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Harrison's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Cabrera has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks failed to cover in both opportunities. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for one Cabrera start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (64.4%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -158 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Milwaukee is +105 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Diamondbacks game on July 3 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 38 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 15-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 85 opportunities.

The Brewers are 48-37-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 44 total times this season. They've gone 16-28 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Arizona has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games).

In the 85 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-46-3).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 45-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .450.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Turang will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

William Contreras has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season. He's batting .293.

He is 14th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Bauers has 68 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Jackson Chourio is batting .295 with a .353 OBP and 33 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .489 slugging percentage, which leads the Diamondbacks. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Marte heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has collected 83 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has an on-base percentage of .358, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Ildemaro Vargas has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/30/2026: 13-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/28/2026: 13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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