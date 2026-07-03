Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (43-46) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-33)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | TB: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | TB: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | TB: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | TB: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-4, 4.00 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Rays) - 7-2, 2.66 ERA

The probable starters are Spencer Arrighetti (7-4) for the Astros and Nick Martinez (7-2) for the Rays. Arrighetti and his team are 8-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Arrighetti's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Rays have a 12-4-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Martínez's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.3%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -108 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rays Spread

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Rays game on July 3, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 15-19 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 89 opportunities.

The Astros are 41-48-0 against the spread in their 89 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have a 15-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 15-12 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

In the 83 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-43-1).

The Rays are 51-32-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.620) and total hits (100) this season. He has a .319 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .239 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Isaac Paredes is batting .250 with a .416 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 65 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Smith has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 92 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .288 and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 17th and he is sixth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz's .410 OBP and .498 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 49 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .278 with eight doubles, four triples and 18 walks.

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