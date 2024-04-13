Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

On Saturday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-6) vs. San Diego Padres (8-8)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | SD: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | SD: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+102) | SD: +1.5 (-122)

LAD: -1.5 (+102) | SD: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Gavin Stone (0-1) versus the Padres and Matt Waldron (0-1). Stone has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Stone's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Waldron has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres went 1-1-0. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Waldron start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.8%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Padres, Los Angeles is the favorite at -200, and San Diego is +168 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Padres. The Dodgers are +102 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -122.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres, on April 13, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won four of six games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 7-9-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 57.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-3).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-7-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 21 hits and an OBP of .481, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .344 batting average and a slugging percentage of .721.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in slugging.

Betts hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has hit four homers this season while driving in nine runs. He's batting .353 this season and slugging .706 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ohtani brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.343/.581.

Hernandez has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Will Smith has one home run, 12 RBI and a batting average of .382 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .548 slugging percentage, which leads the Padres. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 58th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jake Cronenworth's .541 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Jurickson Profar has racked up 16 hits with a .431 on-base percentage, leading the Padres in both categories.

Manny Machado is hitting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

4/12/2024: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/21/2024: 15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/20/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/12/2023: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/11/2023: 11-8 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-8 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/6/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/5/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/14/2022: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/12/2022: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

