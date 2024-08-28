Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Dodgers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (77-56) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (78-54)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MASN2

Orioles vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | LAD: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | LAD: (-104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+142) | LAD: +1.5 (-172)

BAL: -1.5 (+142) | LAD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Orioles vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 12-6, 3.28 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-4, 6.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Corbin Burnes (12-6) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (1-4) will get the nod for the Dodgers. Burnes and his team are 15-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Burnes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 16-9. The Dodgers have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Buehler's 10 starts with a set spread. The Dodgers were the moneyline underdog for one Buehler start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (53.4%)

Orioles vs Dodgers Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Orioles vs Dodgers Spread

The Orioles are at the Dodgers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -172 to cover.

Orioles vs Dodgers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Dodgers contest on August 28, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 57, or 60.6%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 55-36 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 125 opportunities.

The Orioles are 71-54-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Dodgers have a 5-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 130 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-60-2).

The Dodgers are 65-65-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (146) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is batting .233 with 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 110th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Adley Rutschman has collected 123 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 95 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 150 hits with a .614 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Dodgers. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is ninth and he is third in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has a .382 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .475.

He ranks 21st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mookie Betts is hitting .300 with 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 43 walks while batting .264.

Orioles vs Dodgers Head to Head

8/27/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/18/2023: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/17/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.