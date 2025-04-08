Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Justin Wrobleski versus the Nationals and Brad Lord. Wrobleski did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Lord and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.1%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +152 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Nationals are -105 to cover, and the Dodgers are -114.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

Dodgers versus Nationals, on April 8, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has been a -180 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 12 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Nationals are 4-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 10 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-0).

The Nationals have collected a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.644) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .311 with an on-base percentage of .436.

He is 35th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .267 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 72nd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.

Hernandez heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Tommy Edman has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .563 this season.

Edman enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Mookie Betts has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Betts has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Keibert Ruiz has put up a team-best .400 on-base percentage. He's batting .323 and slugging .581.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 27th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .257 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.590) and leads the Nationals in hits (11).

James Wood is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/7/2025: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/25/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/10/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2023: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

