Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-7) vs. Washington Nationals (6-9)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MASN2

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-390) | WSH: (+310)

LAD: (-390) | WSH: (+310) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-192) | WSH: +1.5 (+158)

LAD: -1.5 (-192) | WSH: +1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 3-0, 2.25 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tyler Glasnow (3-0) to the mound, while Mitchell Parker will get the nod for the Nationals. Glasnow's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Glasnow and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Parker never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (76.2%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Nationals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -390 favorite, while Washington is a +310 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (+158 to cover), and Los Angeles is -192 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

Dodgers versus Nationals, on April 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Los Angeles the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -390 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 17 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-7).

Washington has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +310 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total six times this season for a 6-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 25 hits and an OBP of .477 to go with a slugging percentage of .686. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .357 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Betts has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with a home run, eight walks and five RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of 1.048, fueled by an OBP of .386 and a team-best slugging percentage of .662 this season. He's batting .338.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Teoscar Hernandez has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.333/.536.

Will Smith is batting .371 with a .412 OBP and 13 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 14 hits. He's batting .286 and slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Jesse Winker has a .482 on-base percentage while slugging .500. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Lane Thomas is hitting .213 with two home runs and six walks.

LaVictor Antwain Lipscomb is hitting .224 with a home run and three walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!