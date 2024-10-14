Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 14

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets for Game 2 of the NLCS on Monday.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | NYM: (+134)

LAD: (-158) | NYM: (+134) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156)

LAD: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 12-6, 0.00 ERA

The Mets have tabbed Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) as their starter for this contest. The Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. The Mets have gone 20-13-0 ATS in Manaea's 33 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.8%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Mets reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-158) and New York as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. New York is -156 to cover.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on Oct. 14, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 144 games this year and have walked away with the win 94 times (65.3%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 56 of 86 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 95 of 166 chances this season.

In 166 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 86-80-0 against the spread.

The Mets have a 30-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

New York is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 165 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 85 of those games (85-75-5).

The Mets have an 84-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a walk and an RBI.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.

Teoscar Hernandez has 33 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.500) while leading the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.

Jesse Winker has a .360 OBP to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2023: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

