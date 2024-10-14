Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 14
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets for Game 2 of the NLCS on Monday.
Dodgers vs Mets Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)
- Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
- Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | NYM: (+134)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 12-6, 0.00 ERA
The Mets have tabbed Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) as their starter for this contest. The Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. The Mets have gone 20-13-0 ATS in Manaea's 33 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (52.8%)
Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Mets reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-158) and New York as the underdog (+134) on the road.
Dodgers vs Mets Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. New York is -156 to cover.
Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on Oct. 14, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 144 games this year and have walked away with the win 94 times (65.3%) in those games.
- This year Los Angeles has won 56 of 86 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 95 of 166 chances this season.
- In 166 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 86-80-0 against the spread.
- The Mets have a 30-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).
- New York is 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.
- The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 165 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 85 of those games (85-75-5).
- The Mets have an 84-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a walk and an RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.
- Teoscar Hernandez has 33 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.500) while leading the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.
- Jesse Winker has a .360 OBP to pace his team.
Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head
- 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/14/2023: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/19/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
