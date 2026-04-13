Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4) vs. New York Mets (7-9)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SNY

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | NYM: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | NYM: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | NYM: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 1-0, 4.00 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 0-2, 6.14 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Justin Wrobleski (1-0) versus the Mets and David Peterson (0-2). Wrobleski helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wrobleski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Mets are 1-2-0 ATS in Peterson's three starts with a set spread. The Mets have not been a moneyline underdog when Peterson starts this season.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.9%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Dodgers, New York is the underdog at +136, and Los Angeles is -162 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mets are -150 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +125.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Mets game on April 13 has been set at 9, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win nine times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they won both games.

New York has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +136 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-7-2).

The Mets have put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 24 hits and an OBP of .467, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .714. He's batting .429.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Pages has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .286 with a double, five home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .425.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ohtani brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.313/.468.

Freeman enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two walks and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Hernandez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert has put up an on-base percentage of .458 and has 15 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .319 and slugging .447.

He ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Robert heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Francisco Alvarez is hitting .300 with a double, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .188 with a double, two triples and 10 walks.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .309 slugging percentage.

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