Pirates vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Twins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (31-28) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-32)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Twins.TV

Pirates vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-158) | MIN: (+134)

PIT: (-158) | MIN: (+134) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 4-2, 2.75 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-2, 2.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (4-2) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (1-2) will get the nod for the Twins. Ashcraft and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ashcraft's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Matthews starts, the Twins are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Twins have always been the moneyline underdog when Matthews starts this season.

Pirates vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (59.6%)

Pirates vs Twins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Twins Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Pirates are +140 to cover, and the Twins are -170.

Pirates vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Twins on May 31, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

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Pirates vs Twins Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 21, or 60%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-7 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 28-30-0 in 58 games with a line this season.

The Twins have put together a 17-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 58 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-21-2).

The Twins have collected a 32-26-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .403 this season while batting .280 with 41 walks and 37 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .444.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 54th in slugging.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .438 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 53 hits. He is batting .261 this season and has 27 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.468) powered by 23 extra-base hits.

Cruz has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .292 with a .394 OBP and 26 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Horwitz has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a slugging percentage of .563 and has 54 hits, both team-best marks for the Twins. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Brooks Lee is batting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luke Keaschall has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks while batting .245.

Josh Bell has 10 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .218.

Pirates vs Twins Head to Head

5/30/2026: 10-9 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-9 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2026: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2025: 12-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2025: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/9/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/7/2024: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/20/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/19/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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