Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-10) vs. Miami Marlins (12-15)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSFL

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-310) | MIA: (+250)

LAD: (-310) | MIA: (+250) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-150) | MIA: +1.5 (+125)

LAD: -1.5 (-150) | MIA: +1.5 (+125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.68 ERA vs Edward Brany Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.14 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (1-1, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Brany Cabrera (0-1, 6.14 ERA). May and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. May's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Cabrera starts, the Marlins have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 1-2 record in Cabrera's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.6%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Dodgers, Miami is the underdog at +250, and Los Angeles is -310 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Marlins. The Dodgers are -150 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are +125.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

Dodgers versus Marlins, on April 28, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 17, or 68%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not lost in four games this year when favored by -310 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 14-14-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have compiled a 10-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 15-12-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez has 28 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .277 with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .574.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Hernandez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .244 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is slashing .286/.375/.533 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .908.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Ohtani has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Tommy Edman has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.284/.514.

Markus Lynn Betts has four home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .214. He's slugging .327 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 128th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .297 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman has totaled 22 hits, a team-high for the Marlins.

Kyle Stowers leads his team with a .381 OBP.

