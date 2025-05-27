Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-21) vs. Cleveland Guardians (29-24)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | CLE: (+114)

LAD: (-134) | CLE: (+114) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 2-4, 4.09 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-4, 3.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (2-4) for the Dodgers and Tanner Bibee (4-4) for the Guardians. May's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. May's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bibee starts, the Guardians have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.8%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -134 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Dodgers are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +125 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -150.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

Dodgers versus Guardians on May 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 29, or 64.4%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 26-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 53 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have put together a 16-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Cleveland is 5-9 (winning just 35.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-25-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 24-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .648. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 76th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a walk and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .432 and a slugging percentage of .633 this season.

Freeman has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .303 with a .327 OBP and 42 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 60 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .313 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Ramirez takes a 19-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .372 OBP, and has a club-best .430 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .314.

He is currently ninth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Carlos Santana has five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .235.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .217 with six doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Dodgers vs Guardians Head to Head

5/26/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/8/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/7/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

