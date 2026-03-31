Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1) vs. Cleveland Guardians (3-2)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and CleGuardians.TV

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-235) | CLE: (+194)

LAD: (-235) | CLE: (+194) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-105) | CLE: +1.5 (-114)

LAD: -1.5 (-105) | CLE: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee. Ohtani and his team were 6-12-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Ohtani and his team had a 7-10 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Bibee has started just one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bibee start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (74.2%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +194 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -235 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -105 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -114.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Guardians on March 31, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers were favorites in 157 games last season and came away with the win 93 times (59.2%) in those contests.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 23 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 83 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Guardians compiled a 41-47 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.6% of those games).

Cleveland did not win a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer in three chances last season.

The Guardians combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-85-7 record against the over/under.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani collected 172 hits, posted an OBP of .392 and a .622 SLG last season.

Kyle Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 and finished with an OPS of .841.

Last season, Mookie Betts finished with 20 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .258 last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .295/.367/.502 and finished with an OPS of .869.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez had an on-base percentage of .360 and had 168 hits last season.

Steven Kwan had a .374 slugging percentage while batting .272.

Kyle Manzardo hit .234 with 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks a season ago.

Angel Martinez hit .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Dodgers vs Guardians Head to Head

3/30/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/27/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/26/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/8/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/7/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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