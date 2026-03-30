Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) vs. Cleveland Guardians (2-2)

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and CleGuardians.TV

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | CLE: (+154)

LAD: (-184) | CLE: (+154) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | CLE: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | CLE: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Roki Sasaki versus the Guardians and Parker Messick. In games Sasaki pitched with a spread last season, his team was 6-2-0 ATS. Sasaki and his team won as favorites in 75% of his four appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Messick pitched his team finished 4-3-0 against the spread. Messick's team went 1-2 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.1%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -184 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Los Angeles is +112 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Guardians contest on March 30 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers won in 93, or 59.2%, of the 157 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 44 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 83 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Guardians won 46.6% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (41-47).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer last year, Cleveland went 4-7 (36.4%).

The Guardians played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-85-7).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani had 172 base hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622 last season.

Kyle Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 and finished with an OPS of .841.

Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .326, plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Freddie Freeman slashed .295/.367/.502 and finished with an OPS of .869.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez racked up an on-base percentage of .360 and had 168 hits last season.

Steven Kwan had a .374 slugging percentage while batting .272.

Kyle Manzardo had 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .234 last season.

Angel Martinez hit .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!