Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) vs. Cleveland Guardians (2-2)
- Date: Monday, March 30, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and CleGuardians.TV
Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | CLE: (+154)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | CLE: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Dodgers will call on Roki Sasaki versus the Guardians and Parker Messick. In games Sasaki pitched with a spread last season, his team was 6-2-0 ATS. Sasaki and his team won as favorites in 75% of his four appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Messick pitched his team finished 4-3-0 against the spread. Messick's team went 1-2 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (56.1%)
Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline
- Cleveland is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -184 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Los Angeles is +112 to cover the runline.
Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for the Dodgers versus Guardians contest on March 30 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
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Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Dodgers won in 93, or 59.2%, of the 157 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.
- Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 44 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 83 of their 177 games with a total last season.
- The Guardians won 46.6% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (41-47).
- In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer last year, Cleveland went 4-7 (36.4%).
- The Guardians played in 161 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-85-7).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani had 172 base hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622 last season.
- Kyle Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 and finished with an OPS of .841.
- Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 152 hits, an OBP of .326, plus a slugging percentage of .406.
- Freddie Freeman slashed .295/.367/.502 and finished with an OPS of .869.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez racked up an on-base percentage of .360 and had 168 hits last season.
- Steven Kwan had a .374 slugging percentage while batting .272.
- Kyle Manzardo had 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .234 last season.
- Angel Martinez hit .224 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
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