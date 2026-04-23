Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-13)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-210) | SF: (+176)

LAD: (-210) | SF: (+176) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SF: +1.5 (-102)

LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SF: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 2-0, 3.24 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-2, 5.40 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (2-2, 5.40 ERA). Glasnow's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Glasnow's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Webb's starts. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Webb start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.5%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -210 favorite, while San Francisco is a +176 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Dodgers are -118 to cover, and the Giants are -102.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The Dodgers-Giants contest on April 23 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 16, or 69.6%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-2 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 23 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 12-11-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've finished 7-8 in those games.

San Francisco has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +176 or longer.

The Giants have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-3).

The Giants have put together an 8-15-0 record ATS this season (covering only 34.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of 1.009, fueled by an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .598. He has a .366 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.396/.494.

Ohtani has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (23) this season while batting .291 with nine extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a slugging percentage of .360, a team-high for the Giants. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman paces his team with a .385 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .259.

Willy Adames is hitting .247 with 10 doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

4/21/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/20/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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