Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (9-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+100) | SF: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (+100) | SF: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 2-1, 2.10 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 3-1, 2.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1) for the Dodgers and Landen Roupp (3-1) for the Giants. Yamamoto's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Giants have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Roupp starts. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for three Roupp starts this season -- they won every time.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -180 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+100 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -120 to cover.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Giants game on April 21 has been set at 7.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 16 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 12 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 22 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 12-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have put together a 6-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

San Francisco has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-9-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 7-15-0 record ATS this season (covering only 31.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of 1.021, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .605. He has a .370 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Pages has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two walks and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .402.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 23 hits. He is batting .303 this season and nine of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Muncy has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 21 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Tucker brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a double, two triples and five walks while hitting .305. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Matt Chapman leads his team with a .393 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 31st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .244 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Willy Adames is batting .247 with 10 doubles, three home runs and five walks.

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