Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-22) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-29)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 7-2, 2.87 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 2-4, 4.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (7-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (2-4) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Wrobleski's team is 7-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wrobleski's team is 7-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Nelson starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 5-7-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.7%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -136 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -137 to cover.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks on June 4 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (65.6%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 33-19 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 62 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 33-29-0 in 62 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks are 12-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 7-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (38.9%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-29-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have gone 36-24-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 68 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .530. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Pages hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .301 with 42 walks and 41 runs scored. He's slugging .521.

He ranks 15th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .276 with a .471 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Freeman takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a home run and seven RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a team-high OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.535), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (61, while batting .284).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 64th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .286 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .225 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!