Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4
Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.
MLB action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (40-22) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-29)
- Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | ARI: (+116)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 7-2, 2.87 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 2-4, 4.82 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (7-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (2-4) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Wrobleski's team is 7-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wrobleski's team is 7-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Nelson starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 5-7-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those games.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (60.7%)
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -136 favorite on the road.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -137 to cover.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Diamondbacks on June 4 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
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Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (65.6%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 33-19 when favored by -136 or more this year.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 62 chances this season.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 33-29-0 in 62 games with a line this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 12-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).
- Arizona has a record of 7-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (38.9%).
- The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-29-2 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 36-24-0 against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 68 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .530. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Pages hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .301 with 42 walks and 41 runs scored. He's slugging .521.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .276 with a .471 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.
- Freeman takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a home run and seven RBIs.
- Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has put up a team-high OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.535), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (61, while batting .284).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Ketel Marte is batting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- His batting average is 64th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 54th in slugging.
- Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .286 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Geraldo Perdomo is batting .225 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
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