Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

MLB Opening Day on Thursday features the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-245) | ARI: (+200)

LAD: (-245) | ARI: (+200) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-118) | ARI: +1.5 (-102)

LAD: -1.5 (-118) | ARI: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen. Yamamoto and his team were 17-18-0 ATS in his 35 appearances with a spread last season. Yamamoto and his team had a 21-14 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Gallen pitched his team went 15-18-0 against the spread. Gallen's team went 7-7 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.2%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Arizona is the underdog at +200, and Los Angeles is -245 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -118 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -102.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on March 26, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers were victorious in 93, or 59.2%, of the 157 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Los Angeles won 22 of 28 games when listed as at least -245 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 83 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline 70 times last season. They went 33-37 in those games.

Arizona did not play as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer last year.

The Diamondbacks played in 158 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-71-8).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani collected 172 hits, posted an OBP of .392 and a .622 SLG last season.

Kyle Tucker slashed .266/.377/.464 and finished with an OPS of .841.

Last season, Mookie Betts finished with 20 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .258 last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .295/.367/.502 and finished with an OPS of .869.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo had a .389 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage last season.

Corbin Carroll had 146 hits with a .259 batting average.

Ketel Marte hit .283 with 28 doubles, 28 home runs and 64 walks a season ago.

Nolan Arenado hit .237 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

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