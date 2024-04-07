Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

LAD: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Gavin Stone and the Cubs will counter with Shota Imanaga (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Stone and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Stone's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Imanaga has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs have not been a moneyline underdog when Imanaga starts this season.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.2%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Cubs reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-110) and Chicago as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cubs are -178 to cover, and the Dodgers are +146.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

Dodgers versus Cubs on April 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 8-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in seven of their 11 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs are 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 2-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (40%).

In the eight games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-0).

The Cubs have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 17 hits and an OBP of .538, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .902. He's batting .415.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .273 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks, while slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified, he is 76th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Shohei Ohtani has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .304/.353/.522.

Ohtani enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 13 hits, an OBP of .480 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Cubs Player Leaders

Seiya Suzuki has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .313. He's slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 32nd in slugging.

Ian Happ's .474 OBP and .484 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel has a triple, two home runs and two walks while batting .313.

Dansby Swanson has racked up nine hits to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/22/2023: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2023: 13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/7/2022: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/7/2022: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/16/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/15/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

