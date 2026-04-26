Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-9) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-9)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MARQ

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | CHC: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | CHC: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+152) | CHC: +1.5 (-184)

LAD: -1.5 (+152) | CHC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 3-0, 1.87 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-1, 2.17 ERA

The probable pitchers are Justin Wrobleski (3-0) for the Dodgers and Shota Imanaga (2-1) for the Cubs. Wrobleski's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Wrobleski has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Cubs are 2-3-0 ATS in Imanaga's five starts that had a set spread. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Imanaga start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.1%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -132 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Cubs are -184 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +152.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Cubs game on April 26 has been set at 9.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (65.4%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 16-8 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 26 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 13-13-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have gone 6-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Chicago has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 14-12-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .931, fueled by an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .548. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 26 hits. He is batting .292 this season and has 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .596 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 26th, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage third.

Muncy takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .284 with a .474 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 23 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .361.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .477. Both lead the Cubs. He's batting .299.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson has a double, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .209. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 149th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 57th in slugging.

Ian Happ has racked up 24 hits, a team-best for the Cubs.

Alex Bregman has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .266.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/24/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/23/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2025: 11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/13/2025: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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