Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-51) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-62)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-124) | STL: (+106)

LAD: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 1-2, 8.07 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-6, 4.21 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (1-2) versus the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (4-6). Miller's team is 1-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). When Pallante starts, the Cardinals are 4-8-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.6%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Dodgers, St. Louis is the underdog at +106, and Los Angeles is -124 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cardinals are -152 to cover, and the Dodgers are +126.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Cardinals contest on August 17, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 68 times (63.6%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 60 of 93 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 121 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 60-61-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 58 total times this season. They've finished 26-32 in those games.

St. Louis is 11-23 (winning only 32.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-58-2).

The Cardinals have a 54-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 138 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .606. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is third in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391. He's batting .292 and slugging .489.

Among qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Freeman brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .348 with .

Teoscar Hernandez has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.331/.494.

Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 94 hits, an OBP of .405 plus a slugging percentage of .505.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up 113 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .274 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 30th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan's .337 on-base percentage and .396 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .270.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn is batting .275 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Nolan Arenado is batting .268 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/16/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/28/2024: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/21/2023: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/18/2023: 16-8 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-8 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/30/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

