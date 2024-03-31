Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (1-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-172) | STL: (+144)

LAD: (-172) | STL: (+144) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Gavin Stone against the Cardinals and Steven Matz. Stone and his team were 3-1-0 ATS in his four appearances with a spread last season. Stone and his team had a 1-1 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Matz pitched his team went 7-10-0 against the spread. Matz and his team went 3-3 in the six games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.8%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -172 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cardinals are -134 to cover, and the Dodgers are +112.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Cardinals on March 31, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers won in 82, or 62.1%, of the 132 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Los Angeles won 35 of 56 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 84 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals finished 36-46 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 43.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer last year, St. Louis went 7-8 (46.7%).

The Cardinals combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times last season for a 76-79-5 record against the over/under.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Last season, Mookie Betts finished with 39 home runs, 107 RBI and a batting average of .307 last season.

Freddie Freeman had an OPS of .976, fueled by an OBP of .410 and a slugging percentage of .567.

Shohei Ohtani put up with 151 hits with an OBP of .412.

Max Muncy slashed .212/.333/.475 and finished with an OPS of .808.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt had a slugging percentage of .447 and a batting average of .268 last season.

Nolan Arenado had 149 hits with a .266 batting average.

Willson Contreras hit .264 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Nolan Gorman hit .236 with 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/28/2024: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/21/2023: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/18/2023: 16-8 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-8 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/30/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/28/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

