Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-36) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (51-40)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-156) | MIL: (+132)

LAD: (-156) | MIL: (+132) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | MIL: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | MIL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 6-3, 3.44 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.44 ERA). Glasnow and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Quintana starts, the Brewers have gone 7-4-0 against the spread. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in six of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those games.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Los Angeles is +105 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Brewers on July 9, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 49, or 62.8%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 36 of 55 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 90 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 39-51-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 46.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-23).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Milwaukee has a record of 4-6 (40%).

In the 89 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-50-1).

The Brewers have a 47-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 99 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .609, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .382.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .494 this season.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.434) this season, fueled by 78 hits.

Smith brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a team-best .457 slugging percentage. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 75th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Chourio heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Christian Yelich leads his team with 85 hits. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .334.

His batting average ranks 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Sal Frelick is batting .294 with 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Brice Turang's .352 on-base percentage paces his team.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2024: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2024: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/17/2023: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/16/2023: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

