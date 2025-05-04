Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (23-10) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-18)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | ATL: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | ATL: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | ATL: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | ATL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.95 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 1-1, 5.33 ERA

The probable starters are Dustin May (1-1) for the Dodgers and Bryce Elder (1-1) for the Braves. May's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When May starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Braves have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Elder's starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Elder starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.9%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Braves, Los Angeles is the favorite at -154, and Atlanta is +130 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Braves. The Dodgers are +105 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -126.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

Dodgers versus Braves on May 4 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (72.4%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 32 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 16-16-0 against the spread in their 32 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-7).

Atlanta has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer in three chances.

In the 31 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-3).

The Braves have a 15-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 38 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .597. He's batting .306 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .293 with four doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .396.

He is 26th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified batters.

Mookie Betts is batting .267 with a .448 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Betts has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and 11 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 26 hits, an OBP of .422 plus a slugging percentage of .662.

Freeman enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is batting .230 with five doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .248 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has an on-base percentage of .438 and has 27 hits, both team-high numbers for the Braves.

Michael Harris II is hitting .220 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

5/2/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

