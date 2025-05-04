Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4
Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves.
Dodgers vs Braves Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (23-10) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-18)
- Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: ESPN
Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | ATL: (+130)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | ATL: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.95 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 1-1, 5.33 ERA
The probable starters are Dustin May (1-1) for the Dodgers and Bryce Elder (1-1) for the Braves. May's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When May starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Braves have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Elder's starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Elder starts this season -- they lost both.
Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (56.9%)
Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Braves, Los Angeles is the favorite at -154, and Atlanta is +130 playing at home.
Dodgers vs Braves Spread
- The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Braves. The Dodgers are +105 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -126.
Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Braves on May 4 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (72.4%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 17-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 32 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Dodgers are 16-16-0 against the spread in their 32 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Braves have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-7).
- Atlanta has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer in three chances.
- In the 31 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-3).
- The Braves have a 15-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 38 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .597. He's batting .306 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Shohei Ohtani is batting .293 with four doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .396.
- He is 26th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Mookie Betts is batting .267 with a .448 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.
- Betts has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and 11 RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 26 hits, an OBP of .422 plus a slugging percentage of .662.
- Freeman enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson is batting .230 with five doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 87th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .248 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .302.
- His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 96th in slugging.
- Marcell Ozuna has an on-base percentage of .438 and has 27 hits, both team-high numbers for the Braves.
- Michael Harris II is hitting .220 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.
Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head
- 5/2/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
