Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSSO

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-235) | ATL: (+194)

LAD: (-235) | ATL: (+194) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | ATL: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | ATL: +1.5 (+104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Blake Snell (1-0) for the Dodgers and Bryce Elder for the Braves. Snell and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Snell's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Elder and his team finished 2-8-0 against the spread when he pitched. Elder and his team went 1-3 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.3%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Braves reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-235) and Atlanta as the underdog (+194) on the road.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -125 to cover the runline, with the Braves being +104.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Braves on April 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been named as the favorite seven times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -235.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in four of their seven opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of four times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Atlanta has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in one of those game (1-4-1).

The Braves have a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani is batting .280 with a double, two home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .438 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .375 with three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .938 with an on-base percentage of .444.

Betts takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected six base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Hernandez enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with eight hits and an OBP of .625, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .706.

Smith has safely hit in seven games in a row. In his last seven games he is batting .471 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has a .542 on-base percentage and a .214 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Braves. He's batting .214.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 109th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is slugging .273 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .136 with an on-base percentage of .208.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 154th in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .278, a team-high for the Braves.

Nick Allen is hitting .286 with .

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/3/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

