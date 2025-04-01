Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSO

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

LAD: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192)

LAD: -1.5 (+158) | ATL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Dustin May versus the Braves and Chris Sale. May did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Sale has started only one game with a set spread, which the Braves failed to cover. The Braves have always been the moneyline underdog when Sale starts this season.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.8%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +108 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +158 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -192.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Braves on April 1, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers were chosen as favorites in 151 games last year and walked away with the win 99 times (65.6%) in those games.

Last year, Los Angeles won 87 of 131 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 103 of their 176 games with a total last season.

The Braves were the moneyline underdog 28 times last season. They went 12-16 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer last year, Atlanta went 3-10 (23.1%).

The Braves played in 162 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-98-5).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has a double, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .286. He has an on-base percentage of .464 and a slugging percentage of .619.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs and three walks, while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 106th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Mookie Betts has collected five base hits, an OBP of .429 and a slugging percentage of .846 this season.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.619), slugging percentage (.733) and total hits (seven) this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna had an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .546 while collecting 183 hits last season.

Matt Olson hit .247 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks.

Ozzie Albies hit .251 with 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks a season ago.

Austin Riley hit .256 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/3/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/2/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

