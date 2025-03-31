Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-4)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSO

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-235) | ATL: (+194)

LAD: (-235) | ATL: (+194) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ATL: +1.5 (-104)

LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ATL: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Tyler Glasnow versus the Braves and Grant Holmes. Glasnow and his team were 12-10-0 ATS in his 22 appearances with a spread last season. Glasnow and his team were 14-8 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Holmes and his team went 2-5-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Holmes and his team finished with a 1-1 record in the two games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.4%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Dodgers, Atlanta is the underdog at +194, and Los Angeles is -235 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs (-115 to cover) on the runline. Atlanta is -104 to cover.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Braves contest on March 31, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers won in 99, or 65.6%, of the 151 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 18 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 103 of their 176 games with a total last season.

The Braves finished 12-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 42.9% of those games).

Atlanta did not win a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer in one chance last season.

The Braves played in 162 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-98-5).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani had 197 base hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .646 last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .282/.378/.476 and finished with an OPS of .854.

Mookie Betts ended his last campaign with 130 hits, an OBP of .372, plus a slugging percentage of .491.

Teoscar Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna had a slugging percentage of .546 while collecting 183 hits a season ago.

Jurickson Profar had a .380 on-base percentage and batted .280.

Matt Olson hit .247 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks a season ago.

Ozzie Albies hit .251 with 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

