Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Thursday.

Dodgers vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-15) vs. Athletics (22-21)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

Dodgers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | OAK: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | OAK: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-104) | OAK: +1.5 (-115)

LAD: -1.5 (-104) | OAK: +1.5 (-115) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Sauer (Dodgers) - 1-0, 1.54 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-3, 4.75 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Matt Sauer (1-0, 1.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.75 ERA). Sauer did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Sauer did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Athletics are 3-5-0 against the spread when Bido starts. The Athletics have a 1-2 record in Bido's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.3%)

Dodgers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Athletics moneyline has the Dodgers as a -200 favorite, while the Athletics are a +168 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Athletics Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Dodgers are -104 to cover, while the Athletics are -115 to cover.

Dodgers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Athletics on May 15 is 9.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (67.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Dodgers have won 14 of 18 games when listed as at least -200 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 42 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 21-21-0 against the spread in their 42 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've finished 11-16 in those games.

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-17-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 22-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of 1.056, fueled by an OBP of .411 and a team-best slugging percentage of .644 this season. He has a .307 batting average.

He ranks 18th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Mookie Betts is hitting .265 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying players, he is 65th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in total hits (42) this season, and 20 of those have gone for extra bases.

Andy Pages is batting .291 with a .348 OBP and 21 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has put up a .380 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .354.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has collected 47 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker is batting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .257 with five doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Dodgers vs Athletics Head to Head

5/14/2025: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/13/2025: 11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/3/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/2/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/1/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

