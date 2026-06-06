Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Angels Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (41-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-40)
- Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and ABTV
Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-335) | LAA: (+270)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-152) | LAA: +1.5 (+126)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.86 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-4, 5.23 ERA
The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-4). Yamamoto's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels are 5-6-0 against the spread. The Angels are 3-7 in Kochanowicz's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (71.9%)
Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -335 favorite, while the Angels are a +270 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Angels Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -152 to cover, while the Angels are +126 to cover.
Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Angels on June 6, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
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Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 41, or 65.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- The Dodgers have been named as a favorite of -335 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 64 games with a total this season.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 33-31-0 in 64 games with a line this season.
- The Angels have won 37% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-29).
- The Angels have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer.
- The Angels have played in 63 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-33-0).
- The Angels have a 31-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Andy Pages has 69 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .517, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .414 this season while batting .296 with 42 walks and 41 runs scored. He's slugging .511.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 23rd.
- Freddie Freeman has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.360/.478.
- Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has accumulated 52 hits with a .405 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .235 and slugging .471.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 111th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.
- Zach Neto is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 74th in slugging.
- Jo Adell has a .377 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.
- Jorge Soler is batting .220 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head
- 6/5/2026: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/17/2026: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/16/2026: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/15/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
- 8/13/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
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