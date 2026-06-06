Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-40)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and ABTV

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-335) | LAA: (+270)

LAD: (-335) | LAA: (+270) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-152) | LAA: +1.5 (+126)

LAD: -1.5 (-152) | LAA: +1.5 (+126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.86 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-4, 5.23 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-4). Yamamoto's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels are 5-6-0 against the spread. The Angels are 3-7 in Kochanowicz's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (71.9%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -335 favorite, while the Angels are a +270 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -152 to cover, while the Angels are +126 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Angels on June 6, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 41, or 65.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Dodgers have been named as a favorite of -335 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 64 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 33-31-0 in 64 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 37% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-29).

The Angels have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer.

The Angels have played in 63 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-33-0).

The Angels have a 31-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has 69 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .517, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .414 this season while batting .296 with 42 walks and 41 runs scored. He's slugging .511.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Freddie Freeman has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.360/.478.

Kyle Tucker has five home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated 52 hits with a .405 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .235 and slugging .471.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 111th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Jo Adell has a .377 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Jorge Soler is batting .220 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

6/5/2026: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/17/2026: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/16/2026: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/13/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!