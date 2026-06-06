Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Pirates Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (43-21) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30)
- Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT
Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | PIT: (-102)
- Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-196) | PIT: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-1, 3.77 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 5-2, 2.77 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-1) to the mound, while Braxton Ashcraft (5-2) will get the nod for the Pirates. When Strider starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Strider's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Ashcraft's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ashcraft starts this season -- they split the games.
Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (51.6%)
Braves vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -116 favorite at home.
Braves vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Pirates are +162 to cover, while the Braves are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Braves vs Pirates Over/Under
- The over/under for Braves-Pirates on June 6 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
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Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 36 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 34-14 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 64 opportunities.
- In 64 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 39-25-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have won 44% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-14).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 7-12 (36.8%).
- The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-26-2 record against the over/under.
- The Pirates have a 31-32-0 record against the spread this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 68 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .552. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is sixth in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 21 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Michael Harris II has 67 hits this season and has a slash line of .303/.338/.516.
- Harris brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
- Mauricio Dubon has six home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.
- Dubon has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has accumulated an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .267 and slugging .418.
- Including all qualified players, he is 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 80th in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe's 57 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- His batting average ranks 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .265.
- Spencer Horwitz has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .282.
Braves vs Pirates Head to Head
- 6/5/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/28/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
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