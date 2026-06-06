Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (43-21) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | PIT: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | PIT: (-102) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-196) | PIT: -1.5 (+162)

ATL: +1.5 (-196) | PIT: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-1, 3.77 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 5-2, 2.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-1) to the mound, while Braxton Ashcraft (5-2) will get the nod for the Pirates. When Strider starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Strider's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Ashcraft's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ashcraft starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.6%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -116 favorite at home.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Pirates are +162 to cover, while the Braves are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Pirates on June 6 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 36 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 34-14 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 64 opportunities.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 39-25-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 44% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-14).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 7-12 (36.8%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-26-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 31-32-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 68 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .552. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 21 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Michael Harris II has 67 hits this season and has a slash line of .303/.338/.516.

Harris brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Mauricio Dubon has six home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Dubon has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .267 and slugging .418.

Including all qualified players, he is 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 80th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe's 57 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average ranks 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .265.

Spencer Horwitz has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .282.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

6/5/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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