Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (38-23) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-40)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-255) | COL: (+210)

MIL: (-255) | COL: (+210) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

MIL: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 6-2, 1.65 ERA vs TBA (Rockies)

The Brewers will give the ball to Jacob Misiorowski (6-2), while the Rockies' starter has not yet been announced. Misiorowski and his team have a record of 8-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (71%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +210 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Brewers are -156 to cover, and the Rockies are +130.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 10.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Rockies contest on June 6, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (65%) in those games.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -255 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 61 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 36-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 38.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-38).

Colorado is 3-6 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-31-2).

The Rockies have a 33-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .280 with 46 walks and 48 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .460.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 49th in slugging.

Turang has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 53 hits. He is batting .277 this season and has 22 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has hit four homers with a team-high .373 SLG this season.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 44 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .319.

Frelick has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three doubles, three walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 56th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman's 54 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Troy Johnston has a .368 on-base percentage and a .426 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy has 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .286.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/5/2026: 9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/29/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/28/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/7/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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