Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-16) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-25)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSW

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | LAA: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | LAA: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | LAA: +1.5 (-100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | LAA: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) - 2-0, 2.81 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-4, 3.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (2-0) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) will take the ball for the Angels. Gonsolin and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Gonsolin's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Angels have a 4-5-0 ATS record in Kikuchi's nine starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 2-5 record in Kikuchi's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.3%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -225 favorite, while the Angels are a +188 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -120 to cover, while the Angels are -100 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

Dodgers versus Angels on May 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 22-22-0 in 44 games with a line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 14-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Angels have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-19-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 17-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 39.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .690. He's batting .316 with an on-base percentage of .416.

He is ninth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .264 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 62nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freddie Freeman is batting .358 with a .675 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-high OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.357). He's batting .259.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 74th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is batting .195 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .243.

He is 154th in batting average, 161st in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Zach Neto is hitting .273 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Jorge Soler is hitting .215 with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 6/21/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/8/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/7/2023: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/21/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/20/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/16/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

