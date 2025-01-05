Diontae Johnson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Houston Texans WR Diontae Johnson will be up against the second-ranked passing defense of the Tennessee Titans (177.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Johnson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Johnson vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.5

2.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.81

18.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

With 54.9 fantasy points in 2024 (5.5 per game), Johnson is the 83rd-ranked player at the WR position and 239th among all players.

In his last three games, Johnson has put up 18.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's hauled in 10 passes on 19 targets for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson has tallied 323 receiving yards and three scores on 25 catches (46 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 50.9 points (10.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Johnson's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he put up 18.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed nine players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of 25 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of 18 players have run for at least one TD against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

