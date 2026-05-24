Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-32)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Rockies.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-188) | COL: (+158)

ARI: (-188) | COL: (+158) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130)

ARI: -1.5 (+108) | COL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 5.19 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 2-2, 4.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-3) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (2-2) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Nelson's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nelson's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Quintana's eight starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (69.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies reveal Arizona as the favorite (-188) and Colorado as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Arizona is +108 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies on May 24 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (65%) in those contests.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -188 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 29-20-0 in 49 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've gone 20-30 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Colorado has a record of 8-15 (34.8%).

The Rockies have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-28-1).

The Rockies have covered 54.9% of their games this season, going 28-23-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .509 this season. He has a .318 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks in OBP (.392) and total hits (48) this season. He's batting .287 while slugging .551.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Marte enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has been key for Arizona with 43 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .437 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Rumfield hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Troy Johnston paces his team with a .373 OBP. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .441.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks sixth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .242 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .282 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/22/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/21/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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