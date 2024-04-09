Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-180) | COL: (+152)

ARI: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

ARI: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 11 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.98 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (1-0) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (0-1) will take the ball for the Rockies. Kelly has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kelly's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Quantrill has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Quantrill starts this season -- they lost both.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Rockies moneyline has Arizona as a -180 favorite, while Colorado is a +152 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -102 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on April 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Arizona has been a -180 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in seven of their 11 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 27.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-8).

Colorado has played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-3-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has an OPS of .897, fueled by an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .532. He has a .298 batting average, as well.

He is 53rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Gurriel hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three walks and two RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.565) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average is 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Christian Walker has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Walker has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two walks and two RBI.

Corbin Carroll has been key for Arizona with nine hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .250.

Carroll takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .325 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 27th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 27th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon's 17 hits, .468 OBP and .610 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .415.

Including all qualified players, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .282 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .275 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

4/8/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 3/30/2024: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/29/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/28/2024: 16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/6/2023: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/5/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/1/2023: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/31/2023: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

