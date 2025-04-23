Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-9) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSSUN

Diamondbacks vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | TB: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | TB: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182)

ARI: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 4.09 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 2-1, 5.24 ERA

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) for the Diamondbacks and Taj Bradley (2-1) for the Rays. Rodriguez and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodriguez's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Bradley's four starts that had a set spread. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Bradley start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +114 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +150 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -182.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rays on April 23 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 7-2 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.

The Rays have put together a 1-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Rays have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-12-2).

The Rays have gone 8-15-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 31 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .646, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average and an on-base percentage of .398.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Josh Naylor leads Arizona with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .341 with 11 walks and 14 runs scored. He's slugging .545.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Naylor enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .386 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Pavin Smith has four home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .397 this season.

Smith takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has an on-base percentage of .442 and has 22 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rays. He's batting .344 and slugging .656.

He ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Kameron Misner is hitting .352 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Junior Caminero is hitting .256 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Jake Mangum paces his team with a .409 slugging percentage.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Head to Head

4/22/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/18/2024: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/27/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

