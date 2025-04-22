Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-9) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and FDSSUN

Diamondbacks vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-156) | TB: (+132)

ARI: (-156) | TB: (+132) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

ARI: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 3.04 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 0-4, 5.48 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Pfaadt (3-1) for the Diamondbacks and Zack Littell (0-4) for the Rays. Pfaadt and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pfaadt's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays did not cover any of Littell's four starts with a set spread. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for one Littell start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +132 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Arizona is +126 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Rays game on April 22 has been set at 9, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 10 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 2-1 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 11-10-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won one of the six games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

In the 22 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-11-2).

The Rays have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 8-14-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.645) and total hits (30) this season. He's batting .323 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Josh Naylor leads Arizona in OBP (.406) this season, fueled by 28 hits. He's batting .333 while slugging .548.

Among qualifying batters, he is 11th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Pavin Smith has three home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .382 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has a team-high OBP (.438) and slugging percentage (.677), and paces the Rays in hits (22, while batting .355).

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Kameron Misner is batting .360 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .660 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Junior Caminero is batting .269 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz is hitting .222 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

