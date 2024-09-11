Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Texas Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (81-64) vs. Texas Rangers (70-75)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-174) | TEX: (+146)

ARI: (-174) | TEX: (+146) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+115) | TEX: +1.5 (-138)

ARI: -1.5 (+115) | TEX: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 4.08 ERA vs Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 5-2, 3.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (4-0) to the mound, while Cody Bradford (5-2) will get the nod for the Rangers. Kelly's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Kelly starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Rangers have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Bradford's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have a 1-2 record in Bradford's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +146 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are -138 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +115.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Rangers game on Sept. 11, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 48 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 16 of 20 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 84 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 76-68-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 35.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-37).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Texas has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

In the 139 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-71-4).

The Rangers have collected a 61-78-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 130 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .546.

He is 11th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Corbin Carroll is batting .229 with 20 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 118th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 126 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Suarez has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Christian Walker has 25 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Walker brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has accumulated a team-best .384 slugging percentage. He's batting .236 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 108th in slugging.

Josh Smith has 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified players, he is 40th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Wyatt Langford has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .248.

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .216.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head

9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/30/2023: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/28/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/27/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/22/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/21/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

