Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11
The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Texas Rangers.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (81-64) vs. Texas Rangers (70-75)
- Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Time: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-174) | TEX: (+146)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+115) | TEX: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 4.08 ERA vs Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 5-2, 3.05 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (4-0) to the mound, while Cody Bradford (5-2) will get the nod for the Rangers. Kelly's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Kelly starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Rangers have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Bradford's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have a 1-2 record in Bradford's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.9%)
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline
- Arizona is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +146 underdog on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are -138 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +115.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Rangers game on Sept. 11, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 48 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Arizona has won 16 of 20 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 84 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 76-68-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rangers have won 35.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-37).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Texas has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).
- In the 139 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-71-4).
- The Rangers have collected a 61-78-0 record ATS this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte has 130 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .546.
- He is 11th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Corbin Carroll is batting .229 with 20 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Among all qualifying batters, he is 118th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- Eugenio Suarez has collected 126 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Suarez has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
- Christian Walker has 25 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.
- Walker brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has accumulated a team-best .384 slugging percentage. He's batting .236 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 108th in slugging.
- Josh Smith has 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Including all qualified players, he is 40th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.
- Wyatt Langford has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .248.
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .216.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head
- 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/31/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 10/30/2023: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 10/28/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/27/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/22/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/21/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
