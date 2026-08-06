Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (61-54) vs. Washington Nationals (56-60)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Nationals.TV

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-335) | WSH: (+270)

PHI: (-335) | WSH: (+270) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-150) | WSH: +1.5 (+125)

PHI: -1.5 (-150) | WSH: +1.5 (+125) Total: 9 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 14-4, 2.61 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 3-8, 5.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (14-4) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (3-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Sanchez's team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 73.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 17-6. The Nationals have gone 5-5-0 ATS in Mikolas' 10 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 4-5 record in Mikolas' nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.1%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -335 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +270 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Phillies are -150 to cover, and the Nationals are +125.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

Phillies versus Nationals on Aug. 6 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (63%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Philadelphia this season, with a -335 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 49 of 112 chances this season.

The Phillies are 44-68-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 41-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.6% of those games).

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +270 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 113 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-48-5).

The Nationals have put together a 64-49-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 21 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 72 walks while batting .252. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .496.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks second in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Trea Turner has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.297/.400.

Kyle Schwarber has 97 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which lead the Phillies this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has 122 hits with a .556 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .243 with 22 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is currently 99th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jacob Young has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .237.

Nasim Nunez is batting .235 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 40 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/5/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +182)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +182) 8/4/2026: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 8/3/2026: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2026: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/24/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2026: 14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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