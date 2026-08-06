Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (62-51) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-54)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CHSN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

BOS: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

BOS: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 4-3, 3.15 ERA vs Luis Castillo (White Sox) - 3-9, 5.06 ERA

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (4-3) for the Red Sox and Luis Castillo (3-9) for the White Sox. Suarez's team is 11-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Suarez's team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. The White Sox have a 5-12-0 record against the spread in Castillo's starts. The White Sox have a 2-4 record in Castillo's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (63.6%)

The Red Sox vs White Sox moneyline has Boston as a -184 favorite, while Chicago is a +154 underdog on the road.

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The White Sox are -140 to cover, and the Red Sox are +116.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-White Sox game on Aug. 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (53.4%) in those games.

Boston has been listed as a favorite of -184 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 56-55-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (40-44).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Chicago has gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-49-1).

The White Sox have put together a 64-46-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with four home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 104 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .540.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 16th, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Contreras heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit 15 homers with a team-high .475 SLG this season.

Caleb Durbin has 11 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Durbin heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 99 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .239 and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 109th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami has 10 doubles, 24 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Sam Antonacci has a team-best .363 on-base percentage.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .388 to lead his team.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

8/5/2026: 4-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2026: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/9/2026: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/8/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2025: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2025: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/19/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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