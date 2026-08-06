Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (55-59) vs. Detroit Tigers (55-58)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and DSN

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | DET: (+138)

SEA: (-148) | DET: (+138) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | DET: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | DET: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-5, 2.80 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 6-7, 4.41 ERA

The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (4-5) against the Tigers and Framber Valdez (6-7). Miller and his team are 1-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 3-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 9-12-0 ATS record in Valdez's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers are 5-4 in Valdez's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.9%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -148 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Tigers. The Mariners are +136 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -164.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Tigers game on Aug. 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (51.1%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 19-11 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 113 opportunities.

The Mariners are 39-74-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have put together a 20-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Tigers have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-60-2).

The Tigers have a 58-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 110 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .282 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .454.

He is 27th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Arozarena hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Cole Young has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a team-best slugging percentage of .419 this season. He's batting .267.

His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Josh Naylor is batting .261 with a .357 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez has 16 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Rodriguez brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with four walks and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has a .391 on-base percentage and a .427 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .284.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has 107 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 59 walks while batting .278.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .220 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 46 walks.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

8/4/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2026: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/6/2026: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/5/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/10/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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