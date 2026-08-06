Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (48-67) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-59)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: ESPN

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-118) | MIN: (+100)

KC: (-118) | MIN: (+100) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164)

KC: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-8, 3.51 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-3, 4.45 ERA

The Royals will look to Michael Wacha (5-8) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (7-3). Wacha and his team have a record of 10-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Wacha's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Twins have gone 10-6-0 ATS in Ober's 16 starts with a set spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Ober's starts this season, and they went 7-4 in those matchups.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.5%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

The Royals vs Twins moneyline has Kansas City as a -118 favorite, while Minnesota is a +100 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Twins are +164 to cover, while the Royals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

Royals versus Twins on Aug. 6 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 12-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 51 of 110 chances this season.

The Royals are 54-56-0 against the spread in their 110 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 69 total times this season. They've finished 31-38 in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 30-34 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (46.9%).

The Twins have played in 113 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-48-2).

The Twins have collected a 61-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .281 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City with 96 hits. He is batting .254 this season and has 38 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Caglianone heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Carter Jensen has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Salvador Perez has 16 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 106th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell paces his team with a .413 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .245 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens is hitting .233 with 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Luke Keaschall has a .354 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

8/5/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/4/2026: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2026: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/29/2026: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/28/2026: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/7/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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