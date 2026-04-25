Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11) vs. San Diego Padres (17-8)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Padres.TV

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | SD: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-150) | SD: -1.5 (+125)

ARI: +1.5 (-150) | SD: -1.5 (+125) Total: 15.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.51 ERA vs German Marquez (Padres) - 2-1, 3.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and German Marquez (2-1) for the Padres. Gallen's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gallen's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Padres have gone 3-1-0 against the spread when Marquez starts. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Marquez starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -112 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +125 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -150 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 15.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Padres contest on April 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 25 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 18-7-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Padres have put together a 5-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, San Diego has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Padres have played in 25 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-14-1).

The Padres have covered 64% of their games this season, going 16-9-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.396) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .296 batting average while slugging .580.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas has hit five homers this season while driving in 16 runs. He's batting .357 this season and slugging .671 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Vargas takes an 18-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.361/.407.

Perdomo brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with a double, three triples, five walks and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte has four home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Marte heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and two walks.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has a .366 on-base percentage and a .444 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .289.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Bogaerts heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Ramon Laureano paces his team with 24 hits. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .211 with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Manny Machado is batting .195 with two doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!