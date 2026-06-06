Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (33-29) vs. Washington Nationals (31-32)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Nationals.TV

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

ARI: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

ARI: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 5-1, 2.24 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 5-4, 5.01 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1) to the mound, while Zack Littell (5-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 9-3-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 5-3-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Nationals are 5-3 in Littell's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Nationals, Arizona is the favorite at -162, and Washington is +136 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +130 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -156.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Nationals on June 6, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 16, or 69.6%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 61 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 37-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 29 of the 56 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.8%).

Washington has an 11-12 record (winning 47.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-21-3).

The Nationals have covered 60.3% of their games this season, going 38-25-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.557) and total hits (64) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .258 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying players, he is 68th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .283 with a .443 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Geraldo Perdomo has been key for Arizona with 47 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Perdomo brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-best OBP (.401), while leading the Nationals in hits (63). He's batting .264 and slugging.

He is 59th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

C.J. Abrams' .522 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile is batting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Curtis Mead is batting .243 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!