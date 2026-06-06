Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (37-23) vs. Miami Marlins (29-35)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

TB: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140)

TB: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 6-2, 2.45 ERA vs Lake Bachar (Marlins) - 0-0, 3.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (6-2) to the mound, while Lake Bachar will get the nod for the Marlins. McClanahan and his team are 7-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. McClanahan's team has a record of 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Bachar has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bachar start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.6%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

The Rays vs Marlins moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -142 favorite, while Miami is a +120 underdog at home.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +116 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Marlins contest on June 6 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won four of eight games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 59 opportunities.

The Rays are 34-25-0 against the spread in their 59 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins are 7-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has a 4-12 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-24-2).

The Marlins have a 28-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .389 while slugging .518.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Caminero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with five doubles, a home run, 10 walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has 70 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He's batting .320.

He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in MLB.

Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .385 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Chandler Simpson is batting .276 with a .309 OBP and 12 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has a team-high .391 on-base percentage. He's batting .307 and slugging .462.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks has five doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified players, he is 62nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .468 and has 82 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .197 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 35 walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

6/5/2026: 6-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/17/2026: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/16/2026: 10-5 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/15/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2025: 11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/6/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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