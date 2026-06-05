Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (33-29) vs. Washington Nationals (31-32)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Nationals.TV

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | WSH: (+116)

ARI: (-134) | WSH: (+116) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-3, 5.06 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 6-2, 3.76 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (5-3) versus the Nationals and Foster Griffin (6-2). Kelly and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Kelly's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Nationals are 8-4-0 ATS in Griffin's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 9-3 in Griffin's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals reveal Arizona as the favorite (-134) and Washington as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Arizona is +152 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Nationals contest on June 5, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 16 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won eight of 12 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 61 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 37-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals are 29-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Washington has a record of 21-17 (55.3%).

The Nationals have played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-21-3).

The Nationals have a 38-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.557) and total hits (64) this season. He has a .292 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .258 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualified, he ranks 66th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .283 with a .443 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Geraldo Perdomo has been key for Arizona with 47 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Perdomo has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up 63 hits with a .401 on-base percentage, leading the Nationals in both statistics. He's batting .264 and slugging .527.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 59th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 15th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is slugging .522 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile is batting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Curtis Mead is batting .243 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

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