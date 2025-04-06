Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:16 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-6)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-186) | WSH: (+156)

ARI: (-186) | WSH: (+156) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-111) | WSH: +1.5 (-108)

ARI: -1.5 (-111) | WSH: +1.5 (-108) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Corbin Burnes and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams. Burnes helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Burnes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Williams has started just one game with a set spread, which the Nationals failed to cover. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Williams start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +156 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -186 favorite despite being on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-108 to cover), and Arizona is -111 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Nationals, on April 6, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Arizona the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -186 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their nine opportunities.

In nine games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-4-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 2-5 in those games.

Washington has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.

The Nationals have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-0).

The Nationals are 2-6-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Eugenio Suarez leads Arizona in total hits (six) this season while batting .200 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .733.

He is 132nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Geraldo Perdomo has hit one homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .344 this season and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll is batting .235 with a .559 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Josh Naylor has been key for Arizona with nine hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Nationals Player Leaders

Keibert Ruiz has racked up a team-best .370 on-base percentage. He's batting .320 and slugging .600.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 51st and he is 31st in slugging.

C.J. Abrams leads his team with a .606 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 63rd, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Nate Lowe has racked up nine hits with a .645 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Nationals.

Amed Rosario is batting .417 with a double and a home run.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/31/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2024: 17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/20/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/19/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/18/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/22/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

