Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-3) vs. Washington Nationals (1-6)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

ARI: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 5.06 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, while Mitchell Parker (1-0) will get the nod for the Nationals. Rodriguez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rodriguez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Parker has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Parker start this season -- they won.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (50.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Nationals are -146 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +122.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Nationals game on April 5 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -130 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of eight chances this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-3-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-5).

Washington has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers seven times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-4-0).

The Nationals have put together a 1-6-0 record ATS this season (covering just 14.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Eugenio Suarez has six hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .214 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .786.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 118th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has hit one homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .379 this season and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .375.

His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Josh Naylor has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .412 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Naylor takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Corbin Carroll is batting .258 with a .378 OBP and six RBI for Arizona this season.

Carroll takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a team-best .690 slugging percentage. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Abrams heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .320 with a double, two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 32nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nate Lowe has totaled nine hits with a .379 on-base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals.

Amed Rosario is hitting .375 with a home run.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/31/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2024: 17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/20/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/19/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/18/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/22/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2023: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!